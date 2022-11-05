Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $283,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 55.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pool by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 20.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pool Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

POOL opened at $292.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.40 and its 200-day moving average is $360.85. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

