Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SF stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.29.

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

