Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco Dividend Announcement

NYSE:WSO opened at $261.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.46. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

