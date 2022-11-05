Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,829 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,526 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

NYSE DRI opened at $141.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

