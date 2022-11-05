Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $816,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $86.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.36 and a fifty-two week high of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.