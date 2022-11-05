Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $215.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.96. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

