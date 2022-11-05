Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes $291,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 357 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,044 shares of company stock valued at $846,045 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

