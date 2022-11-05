Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of NVR worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in NVR by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NVR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in NVR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in NVR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,582.00.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,774 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,204. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,161.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,228.03. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.94.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

