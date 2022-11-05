First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $47.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Stephens raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $45.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,924,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,130 shares of company stock worth $893,450 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,413 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

