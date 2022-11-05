Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has CHF 168 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Flughafen Zürich from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Flughafen Zürich from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.25.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of UZAPF stock opened at $152.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.80. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $208.99.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.