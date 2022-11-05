Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Position Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,264,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Foot Locker Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

NYSE FL opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.