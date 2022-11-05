Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Trading 6% Higher

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.89. Approximately 514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 57,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $679.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

Featured Stories

