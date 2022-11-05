Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Trading 6% Higher

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.89. Approximately 514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 57,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $679.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34.
Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.
