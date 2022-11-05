Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Buys 55,596 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 55,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $230,723.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,844,399 shares in the company, valued at $40,854,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 65,118 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $279,356.22.

On Friday, October 28th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 64,406 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $273,725.50.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 71,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $302,460.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 53,800 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,966.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 37,672 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $153,325.04.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 61,729 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,619.74.

On Monday, October 17th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 51,277 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $213,312.32.

On Friday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 59,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $243,355.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 46,244 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $193,762.36.

On Monday, October 10th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $155,023.44.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

BEN stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 127,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

