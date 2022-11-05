Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $36.78.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 122,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,745,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,793,257.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 6,416,598 shares of company stock worth $44,649,481 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.