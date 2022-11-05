Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 3,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 609,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Frontdoor Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 289.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 246.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

