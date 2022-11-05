Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) PT Lowered to $32.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.75. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,539,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 104,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.