FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.41.

NYSE:ECL opened at $134.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day moving average of $159.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

