FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Eli Lilly and Company Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will earn $7.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.00. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 83.18%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LLY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $357.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,032 shares of company stock worth $170,502,407 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

