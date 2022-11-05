FY2022 Earnings Estimate for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issued By William Blair

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn $7.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.91. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.88.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $371.79 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.92 and a 200 day moving average of $368.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

