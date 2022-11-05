FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Issued By Raymond James

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Raymond James cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

NGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Newmont Trading Up 6.5 %

Newmont Increases Dividend

TSE NGT opened at C$55.30 on Thursday. Newmont has a one year low of C$51.44 and a one year high of C$108.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of C$43.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.761 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.