FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tenneco in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Tenneco’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenneco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($1.22). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:TEN opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,794,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,430,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,286,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 712,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 657,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

