FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $13.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WTW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of WTW opened at $221.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.19. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $244.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,249 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.