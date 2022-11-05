FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.00.

Shares of AEM opened at C$58.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.66 billion and a PE ratio of 30.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

