FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Issued By SVB Leerink

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.38. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

GILD stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.