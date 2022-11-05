FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Safran SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Safran in a report released on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Safran’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safran’s FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAFRY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Safran from €140.00 ($140.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cheuvreux lowered Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($117.00) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Safran from €140.00 ($140.00) to €160.00 ($160.00) in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Safran has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $35.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

