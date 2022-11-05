FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Issued By National Bank Financial

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$109.00 million.

Trisura Group Trading Up 7.4 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.57.

TSE TSU opened at C$43.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.12 and a twelve month high of C$49.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.80.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

