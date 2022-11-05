FY2022 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.50. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.80.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $135.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.89. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

