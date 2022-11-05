FY2022 EPS Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Cut by Analyst

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,390. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.