FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Lifted by Analyst

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Copper in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$455.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$462.80 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.93.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$3.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

