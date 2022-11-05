FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Increased by Analyst

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.70.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

