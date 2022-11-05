FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $8.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.70. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

CFR opened at $156.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $158.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $90,072,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 118,846 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,460,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.