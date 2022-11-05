FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Decreased by Analyst

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.62. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.41.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $134.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.49. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 8.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ecolab by 8.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

