FY2022 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.84. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQT. Bank of America increased their target price on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.81.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. EQT has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

