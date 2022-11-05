FY2022 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will earn $4.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.86. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

HSIC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 19.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Henry Schein by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

