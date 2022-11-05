FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Raised by Capital One Financial

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 237.84%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.