FY2022 EPS Estimates for Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Decreased by B. Riley

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Terran Orbital in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.77). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE:LLAP opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million.

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,078,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,835 shares of company stock worth $444,732.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

