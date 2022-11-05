Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Eugene A. Hall Sells 16,652 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $319.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $341.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.12.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

