Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Craig Safian Sells 4,967 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,626,096.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $19,264,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Craig Safian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gartner alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56.

Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IT opened at $319.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $341.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.