Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Karen E. Dykstra Sells 1,233 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.84, for a total transaction of $396,828.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,564.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gartner Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE IT opened at $319.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.12. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $341.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.