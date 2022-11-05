Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Karen E. Dykstra Sells 1,233 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.84, for a total transaction of $396,828.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,564.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Gartner Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE IT opened at $319.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.12. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $341.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gartner (IT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.