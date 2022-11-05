Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00.

NYSE:IT opened at $319.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $341.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

