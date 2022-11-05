GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 56,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,207,586 shares.The stock last traded at $25.29 and had previously closed at $26.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 95.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,580,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 86.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,080,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,499 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 21.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,469,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.