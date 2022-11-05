Gibson Energy Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GEI. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.77.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.15 and a 12 month high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 130.36%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$76,854.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,519.52.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

