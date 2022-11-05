Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) versus Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Financial Analysis

Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Global Internet of People has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Internet of People and Nielsen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Internet of People 0 0 0 0 N/A Nielsen 1 5 0 0 1.83

Earnings and Valuation

Nielsen has a consensus price target of $25.17, suggesting a potential downside of 10.05%. Given Nielsen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Global Internet of People.

This table compares Global Internet of People and Nielsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Internet of People $7.41 million 15.91 -$8.40 million N/A N/A Nielsen $3.50 billion 2.88 $963.00 million $1.47 19.03

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than Global Internet of People.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Global Internet of People shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nielsen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Internet of People and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Internet of People N/A N/A N/A Nielsen 14.99% 17.69% 5.67%

Summary

Nielsen beats Global Internet of People on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Internet of People

Global Internet of People, Inc., a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided. It also provides educational consulting, new energy investment, cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, conference, information technology, technical, business incubation, and enterprise information technology integration services, as well as manufactures lithium battery materials. The company offers its services through Shidonghui App, a mobile application; and offline through directly operated local offices and 51 local centers. Global Internet of People, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms. It also offers television audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services; video advertising services; and independent measurement and consumer research primarily servicing radio, advertisers, and advertising agencies in the audio industry. In addition, it offers consumer behavioral and transactional data. Nielsen Holdings plc provides marketing solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

