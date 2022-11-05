Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $153.76.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.55.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

