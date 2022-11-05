Global Payments Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.75 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.98. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPN. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

GPN stock opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 13,078.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 264,976 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.0% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

