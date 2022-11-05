Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives C$3.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of FOOD opened at C$0.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.31. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.