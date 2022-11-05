Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

