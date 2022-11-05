Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,202,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 709,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,016,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $119.68.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

