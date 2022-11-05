Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Raymond James

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $60.66.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,217 shares of company stock worth $31,598,088 in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,470,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 116,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

