Harrold J. Rust Sells 2,000 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of ENVX opened at $10.74 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $39.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Enovix by 40.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth $1,489,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 171,276 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.