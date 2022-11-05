Harrold J. Rust Sells 2,000 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ENVX opened at $10.74 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $39.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ENVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
